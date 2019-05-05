Play

After its much-debated advertisement featuring toxic masculinity, Gillette has come up with another one challenging gender stereotypes.

The personal care brand’s latest advertisement features the story of two young women who took over their father’s barbershop and became barbers themselves, adopting a profession associated with men. According to the acknowledgement in the advertisement, the storyline is based on Jyoti and Neha from Banwari Tola village in Uttar Pradesh.

Conceptualised by the Grey Group, it uses the perspective of a young boy to show how gender roles play out in society and how they influence children, who might come to believe that women must be restricted to the household while men work outside the house.