Watch: Trevor Noah thinks Facebook's new secret crush feature will ‘make people paranoid’
The feature was announced during F8 developers’ conference and will be a part of Facebook Dating. (Yes, that’s a thing.)
Facebook recently hosted its annual developers’ conference, F8, in Silicon Valley in teh US. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced heightened security measures for users, and a new feature called “secret crush” that will be added to Facebook Dating. This announcement has garnered diverse reactions from around the world.
The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah took a dig at it, saying it will make people paranoid because it tells them that one of their friends has a crush on them but does not disclose their names. “And it’s going to (eventually) turn out that the crush was your grandmother because she doesn’t understand how Facebook works,” Noah quipped.
Twitter users also picked on the announcement of “secret crush” in light of the information leak scandals that Facebook has seen in the last few years.