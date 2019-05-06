Play

Facebook recently hosted its annual developers’ conference, F8, in Silicon Valley in teh US. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced heightened security measures for users, and a new feature called “secret crush” that will be added to Facebook Dating. This announcement has garnered diverse reactions from around the world.

The Daily Show Host Trevor Noah took a dig at it, saying it will make people paranoid because it tells them that one of their friends has a crush on them but does not disclose their names. “And it’s going to (eventually) turn out that the crush was your grandmother because she doesn’t understand how Facebook works,” Noah quipped.

Twitter users also picked on the announcement of “secret crush” in light of the information leak scandals that Facebook has seen in the last few years.

Facebook: The future is private



Also Facebook: Please list all your friends you want to sleep with https://t.co/VZiq2a9PCQ — David Pierce (@pierce) April 30, 2019

Everyone: Facebook, you should really handle the problem of white supremacy and nationalism on your platform.



Facebook: What if we kicked off a "secret crush" feature before we do that? That's priority. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) May 2, 2019

"Facebook says it won’t use data from Dating or Secret Crush to make content or advertising decisions" pic.twitter.com/mxIMqTIbxD — David Ottosen (@dottosen) April 30, 2019