In a new episode, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featured a six-part parody series titled Beto Breaks the Internet. The show is based on American politician Beto O’Rourke, who is seeking the Democratic Party nomination to run for President in 2020.

Fallon’s six-part series features “O’Rourke” attempting to break the internet over six different social media platforms. “O’Rourke” interacts with the audience in a Facebook live video, records an Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) video – those things designed to calm us down – for YouTube, crashes Barack Obama’s dentist appointment and records it for Snapchat, posts his workout on Instagram, recreates viral challenges on TikTok, and even posts a video on MySpace (what’s that?).

O’Rourke is known for being active on social media. In January, he live streamed a visit to his dentist on Instagram.