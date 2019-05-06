Play

A video of a Delhi woman criticising a group of young women for wearing short dresses went viral recently, sparking widespread social media outrage. While the woman’s blatant misogyny was criticised, the response to her – including body-shaming – was also condemned.

Now, a video produced by Yuvaa has added to the discussion by focussing attention on rape culture in India in the form of a poem titled Dear Aunty… Ham Thak Gaye Hain, written by Garima Kunzru and Divyanshu Malhotra, and performed by young women.

The poem calls on older women to join hands with younger ones to fight rape culture. It also questions whether the woman in the original video was personally at fault, or whether her behaviour was a reinforcement of patriarchy.