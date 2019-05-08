The reach and popularity of Bollywood songs and dialogue is such that everyone in the world wants to have a go at them. That includes the wrestlers of WWE Universe.

In a bid to make WWE performers better known among Indians, WWE NOW’s host Gaeylyn Mendonca got big names like Kurt Angle, Nikki Bella, Seth Rollins, Mark Henry and Stephanie McMahon to perform in a video.

We don’t want to be unkind, of course, but let’s say these stars are better off in the ring.