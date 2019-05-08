There might have been times when you found the people you were least expecting to see standing on your doorstep.

But in the case of Karen Alfano from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA, it was not even a person. As it turned out, it was a six-and-a-half foot alligator that had reached up to ring the bell.

In a video captured from across the street, it was seen stretching on its hind legs to accomplish the feat.

According to ABC11, Alfano said the encounter was the “coolest thing that could ever possibly happen to anyone”, but her neighbours disagreed and many were scared. Although the reptile left some scratches and damaged the shelves on her walkway it didn’t break the hurricane window in the door.

It eventually gave up and sat on the mat outside, allowing wildlife officials to remove it from Alfano’s home.