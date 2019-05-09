Police are seeking public assistance after a shopping centre was robbed this morning by a man in a Donald Trump mask. Can you help? https://t.co/CnlHkG0KfV pic.twitter.com/eNMSPuYnT7 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 5, 2019

Police in Australia are looking for a man who chose a very unique mask to cover his face while robbing a store – that of United States President Donald Trump.

The man was caught on security cameras entering a shopping centre in Strathpine, Queensland wearing a black hoodie and the mask. According to the police, he smashed the glass display window of a jewellery shop and stole a number of watches. He also stole a few items after breaking into the electronics store.

The police released a video of the incident in the hope the burglar would be identified. This is not the first time a Trump mask has been used by a burglar. In 2017, two brothers were arresred after they were suspected of robbing dozens of cash machines while wearing the same masks.