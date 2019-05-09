MUST WATCH: Embarrassing moment for @AnupamPKher while carrying out a door to door campaign for his wife in Chandigarh. A shopkeeper shows him BJP's 2014 manifesto and asks him how many promises did BJP fulfil in the past 5 yrs. Kher walks out of the shop with NO ANSWER!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/x8cZodpnAL — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 8, 2019

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher had an embarrassing moment while campaigning for re-election for Chandigarh’s current Lok Sabha member, his wife Kirron Kher. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Anupam Kher can be seen walking into a shop during his campaign. When the shopkeeper asked him about which promises from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2014 manifesto were fulfilled, the actor quietly walked out without responding.

This is not the first time when Anupam Kher did not have a reply to questions put to him during his campaign for Kirron Kher. In April, during a roadshow in Chandigarh, a journalist had asked him for his views on allegations that Kirron Kher visits Chandigarh more often in the capacity of an actor than its MP. In response, Anupam Kher had said, “Bharat mata ki jai.”