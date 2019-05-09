Remember the beluga whale in the waters off Norway that was thought to be a Russian spy? Well, we have a beluga whale that is making headlines again, this time for being a Good Samaritan.

The whale, which was also seen off the coast of Norway, retrieved a woman’s phone after she dropped it in the sea. A video posted on Instagram by Isa Opdahl shows the beluga whale rising to the surface with a phone in its mouth after it had fallen into the water in Hammerfest.

Although some reports said it could be the same whale that was accused of spying for Russia, it is not clear if that is the case. However, CNN reported last week that the alleged spy was seen enjoying its time in Norway and was spotted in Hammerfest by local people.