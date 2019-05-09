One of the biggest promises made by the Congress in its assembly elections manifesto in Madhya Pradesh was to waive the loans of farmers. After Chief Minister Kamal Nath claimed that crop loans of over 21 lakh farmers have been waived so far by his government, BJP minister Smriti Irani dramatically questioned these claims during her campaign rally for Lok Sabha elections in Ashoknagar.

Except that many in the crowd had an answer she might not have expected.

In a video posted first by the MP Congress Twitter account and then reposted widely, Irani could be heard asking if the loans had been waived as promised. “Yes,” responded many in the crowd enthusiastically.