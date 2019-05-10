Play Presenter: Smitha Nair | Reporters: Aarefa Johari, Nayantara Narayanan | Camera: Anmol Kanojia, Crystelle Rita Nunes | Video Editor and Animator: Anmol Kanojia, Crystelle Rita Nunes, Sanjeev Nair| Producers: Shayonnita Mallik, Shibika Suresh | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu

Indian women are voting more than ever before. In many states, their turnout is now higher than that of men. But political discussions in the country rarely feature women – even in the media.

Today, on a video edition of The Election Fix, we speak to Scroll.in’s Aarefa Johari and Nayantara Narayanan who have been travelling to report on our series Half the Vote: stories and perspectives of women – only women – on life and politics.

