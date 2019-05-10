Play

In its latest episode, the crew of Jimmy Kimmel Live stepped out to gauge whether people care about the extinction of Homo Sapiens, and the responses are hilarious.

Obviously, none of the people featured in the video knew that Homo Sapiens is the scientific name of humans. One person said that if we don’t save the species, it will become extinct like dinosaurs did.

Another woman blatantly said that she does not know who Homo Sapiens are and that she does not care. One woman went a little further and said she had once seen a Homo Sapiens at a zoo. “It was furry, big, and gorilla-looking.”

The video was made to raise awareness about plant and animal species that are facing the threat of extinction. A United Nations report has put the number of such species at over one million.