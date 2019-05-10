Play

On April 30, he tInternational Association of Athletics Federations ruled against South African athlete Caster Semenya, “forcing her to lower her testosterone levels to compete with women”. The decision has earned IAAF widespread criticism for being “discriminatory”.

In the wake of the criticism, an old advertisement of footwear manufacturing company Nike has resurfaced. The advertisement was released in September 2018. It features the two-time Olympic gold winner Semenya and draws attention to the hurdles she had to overcome during her career.

Also read:

Caster Semenya row: Should intersex and trans athletes compete in women’s events?



She has been made to suffer like me: Dutee Chand backs Semenya to find way her back after CAS loss



Caster Semenya vs IAAF: What the case was about, why the verdict is controversial and more