After being issued two warninfs, Women protesters have been shoved into police vans by the sheer overwhelming number of police authorities present here. pic.twitter.com/wtf0JD2Es5 — Gaurav Sarkar (@pencilpusher24) May 10, 2019

Several women, lawyers and activists staged demonstrations in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai and Hyderabad after a Supreme Court in-house committee cleared Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment charges.

There was heavy police deployment outside Mandi House in Delhi where protesters gathered for a march on Friday. According to reports, 35 people, including 25 women were detained. Videos showed women being led into police vans. This was the fourth consecutive day of protests in Delhi.

A circle was formed around the protesters by the authorities to prevent them from marching to SC. pic.twitter.com/rVD2nCvl2i — Gaurav Sarkar (@pencilpusher24) May 10, 2019

Fourth day in a row, but you cannot crush dissent. pic.twitter.com/3B63gFlyvU — Gaurav Sarkar (@pencilpusher24) May 10, 2019

Protests continue at Mandir Marg Police station #SupremeInjustice pic.twitter.com/Vvda423vRQ — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) May 10, 2019

On the previous day, 55 protestors were detained for protesting outside the Supreme Court.

In Bengaluru on Thursday, demonstrators who were staging a silent protest at Mysore Bank Circle were detained and taken to Halasuru gate traffic police station. Placards and banners carried by the demonstrators demanded a fair enquiry and said the CJI is not above the law.

Protesters and activists gathered outside the Mysore Bank Circle in Bangalore to protest against the controversial clean chit given to the CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, in a sexual harassment case. 7-8 protesters were arrested and the protest was stopped even before it started. #CJIgogoi pic.twitter.com/6Y9wZGYPOW — Prachi Kapasi (@prxchi99) May 9, 2019

Demonstrations were organised in #Bengaluru against Supreme Court in-house committee’s decision to clear #CJIRanjanGogoi of sexual harassment charges. At least 40 people were detained for an hour soon after the protest @ Mysore Bank circle! #Karnataka#Metooindia @IndiaMeToo pic.twitter.com/vbp3eTQY1O — Nabila Jamal (@nabila__jamal) May 9, 2019

In Mumbai, women joined in by organising a march near the Dadar East railway station, chanting slogans such as “CJI shame Shame” and “Supreme court insaf karo.”

Women protestors in #Mumbai outside Dadar on 9 May 2019. This is part of a nationwide movement to protest the corrupt & devious attempts of the Supreme court to scuttle a sexual harrassment case against its Chief Justice Gogoi. #SupremeInjusticepic.twitter.com/pZPHCdgqaI — 50 Million Missing (@50millionmissin) May 10, 2019

Protests were also held in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad on Thursday. Reports said the some of the protesters including the organisers in Ahmedabad were detained by the local police for not expressing their intent clearly while taking permission for the protest.