Watch these scenes of protests across India against clean chit to CJI in sexual harassment case
Demonstrators were invariably detained by the local police in cities including Delhi and Bengaluru.
Several women, lawyers and activists staged demonstrations in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai and Hyderabad after a Supreme Court in-house committee cleared Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment charges.
There was heavy police deployment outside Mandi House in Delhi where protesters gathered for a march on Friday. According to reports, 35 people, including 25 women were detained. Videos showed women being led into police vans. This was the fourth consecutive day of protests in Delhi.
On the previous day, 55 protestors were detained for protesting outside the Supreme Court.
In Bengaluru on Thursday, demonstrators who were staging a silent protest at Mysore Bank Circle were detained and taken to Halasuru gate traffic police station. Placards and banners carried by the demonstrators demanded a fair enquiry and said the CJI is not above the law.
In Mumbai, women joined in by organising a march near the Dadar East railway station, chanting slogans such as “CJI shame Shame” and “Supreme court insaf karo.”
Protests were also held in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad on Thursday. Reports said the some of the protesters including the organisers in Ahmedabad were detained by the local police for not expressing their intent clearly while taking permission for the protest.