Four-year-olds cannot vote in India’s elections. But who says they cannot encourage those who can?

That is exactly what former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva did when she appeared in a video with her father, asking all those eligible to vote. Dhoni posted the video featuring Ziva, telling his followers, “Go and vote just like mumma and papa did.”

According to News 18, Dhoni took some time off from his IPL schedule to fly to his hometown Ranchi, where he and his wife Sakshi cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections. “Use your power,” Dhoni captioned the video.