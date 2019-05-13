Play

Mumbai-based media company Hauterfly has released a tongue-in-cheek video depicting what dating the Indian government would be like. The primary exchange involves a confrontation between Bindiya – rhymes with India – and Mahendra, with accusations from one participant and defence statements by the other.

There are plenty of references to the issues that the Lok Sabha elections are being fought over. Sample this one:

“You came into my life just by bitching about my ex. This is not going to work.”

“Work? I work 20 hours a day.”

And don’t miss the cameo by “Rahul” and Bindiya’s reaction to him.