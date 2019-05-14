Myanmar plane makes emergency landing without front wheel. More here: https://t.co/2qP71sdARe pic.twitter.com/JKhEi4QdHu — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 13, 2019

Passengers onboard a Myanmar National Airlines flight had a close shave when their aircraft made an emergency landing without its front wheels on Sunday.

“The aircraft had departed from the city of Yangon and was approaching the airport serving the central city of Mandalay when the pilot was unable to extend the front landing gear,” the airline said in a statement, as reported by Reuters. An emergency evacuation followed the landing and no injuries were reported. The pilot of the Embraer 190 aircraft, Captain Myat Moe Aung, earned praise for executing the safe landing.

Myanmar witnessed another aviation-related incident on May 8 when a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane skidded off the runway. 17 people were injured in the mishap and the aircraft reportedly suffered severe damage.