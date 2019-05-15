15 moutons inscrits à l’école de Crêts en Belledonne contre la fermeture d’une classe et 65 dans la cour de récré.

In a bid to save a class from being shut in the French village of Crêts-en-Belledonne, 15 sheep were registered in Jules Ferry School by herder Michel Girerd. According to a report in BBC, the herder took the step as a mark of protest against the closure of the class. Three of the sheep enrolled are named Baa-bete, Dolly and Shaun.

The decision to shut the class was taken after the number of students reportedly fell from 266 to 261. Girerd participated in a special ceremony with his sheep. Other attendees included the pupils and the teachers. Students flashed signs that read “we are not sheep” at the event.