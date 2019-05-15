Watch: To prevent a class in France from being closed down, sheep were registered as students
The decision to shut one class was taken after the number of students reportedly fell from 266 to 261.
In a bid to save a class from being shut in the French village of Crêts-en-Belledonne, 15 sheep were registered in Jules Ferry School by herder Michel Girerd. According to a report in BBC, the herder took the step as a mark of protest against the closure of the class. Three of the sheep enrolled are named Baa-bete, Dolly and Shaun.
The decision to shut the class was taken after the number of students reportedly fell from 266 to 261. Girerd participated in a special ceremony with his sheep. Other attendees included the pupils and the teachers. Students flashed signs that read “we are not sheep” at the event.