Watch: Priyanka Gandhi greets BJP supporters who chanted ‘Modi, Modi’ at her convoy in Indore
Gandhi caught the small group of people by surprise when she got out of her car and wished them luck.
When Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was greeted with pro-Modi slogans in Indore, she chose to react in an unusual manner.
On hearing the chants of “Modi, Modi”, Gandhi stopped her car and stepped out to greet the sloganeers and shake their hands. “Aap apni jagah, main meri jagah (you are at your place and I am at mine). All the best,” she told the small group of people, who also wished her luck in return.
The incident took place as she was driving from the airport to a roadshow for the party’s candidate Pankaj Sanghvi, which she attended alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.