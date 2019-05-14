WATCH: People chanted Modi-Modi to tease her when she was crossing them, Priyanka Gandhi gets off the car, greets them with a smile, shakes hands and tells them "aap apni jagah, main mere jagah"! Leaves the guys awestruck!



Not many can do it in today's political landscape! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FOU7Reg7mv — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 13, 2019

When Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was greeted with pro-Modi slogans in Indore, she chose to react in an unusual manner.

On hearing the chants of “Modi, Modi”, Gandhi stopped her car and stepped out to greet the sloganeers and shake their hands. “Aap apni jagah, main meri jagah (you are at your place and I am at mine). All the best,” she told the small group of people, who also wished her luck in return.

The incident took place as she was driving from the airport to a roadshow for the party’s candidate Pankaj Sanghvi, which she attended alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.