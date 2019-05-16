Just seeing this @BillNye video and I am thoroughly deceased 😂 pic.twitter.com/RC4PAzhFsJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2019

American television presenter Bill Nye, popularly known as Bill Nye The Science Guy from a show of the same name, appeared on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and delivered an angry yet powerful message.

In his short address on John Oliver’s show, Nye declared that the Earth is on fire and any effort to save the planet must be made right now. “I didn’t mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were twelve, but you are adults now, and this is an actual crisis,” Nye said.

The episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that featured Bill Nye focussed on climate change and the need to protect and conserve the planet. Here is the full episode: