Watch: Pulwama terror attack survivor shares his lunch with a young boy
When the child indicated that he was hungry, HC driver Iqbal Singh took his lunchbox over so he could feed him.
In a heartwarming gesture, a soldier who survived the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama was seen in a video sharing his lunch with a young boy on a street in Srinagar.
The Twitter account for the Kashmir Sector of the CRPF posted a video of HC Driver Iqbal Singh sharing his lunch with the boy who said he was hungry. Singh was seen feeding the child, who was sitting in front of a building.
In a video shared by journalist Abhishek Bhalla, Singh said he was about to eat his lunch when he saw the child signalling to him that he wanted food. He then decided to feed him when he saw that the boy could not eat by himself. “CRPF hamesha awam ki seva ke liye tayyar hai (The CRPF is always ready to serve the public)” he said.
Singh was deployed to maintain law and order in the Nawakadal area after the Pulwama attack in which he reportedly helped save many of his colleagues’ lives.