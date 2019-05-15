"Humanity is the mother of all religions"



HC Driver Iqbal Singh of 49 Bn Srinagar Sector CRPF deployed on LO duty feeds a paralysed Kashmiri kid in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the end, asks him "Do you need water?"



"Valour and compassion are two sides of the same coin" pic.twitter.com/zYQ60ZPYjJ — Srinagar Sector CRPF 🇮🇳 (@crpf_srinagar) May 14, 2019

In a heartwarming gesture, a soldier who survived the terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama was seen in a video sharing his lunch with a young boy on a street in Srinagar.

The Twitter account for the Kashmir Sector of the CRPF posted a video of HC Driver Iqbal Singh sharing his lunch with the boy who said he was hungry. Singh was seen feeding the child, who was sitting in front of a building.

In a video shared by journalist Abhishek Bhalla, Singh said he was about to eat his lunch when he saw the child signalling to him that he wanted food. He then decided to feed him when he saw that the boy could not eat by himself. “CRPF hamesha awam ki seva ke liye tayyar hai (The CRPF is always ready to serve the public)” he said.

Compassion is another form of valour for those in uniform in an otherwise hostile environment. The likes of Iqbal Singh always demonstrate this. He has been awarded with DGs commendation for his humane act #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/I1T3UBpQ1o — Abhishek Bhalla (@AbhishekBhalla7) May 14, 2019

Singh was deployed to maintain law and order in the Nawakadal area after the Pulwama attack in which he reportedly helped save many of his colleagues’ lives.