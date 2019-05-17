Found @RahulGandhi to be greater driver when he took @INCIndia steering wheel. But today’s enjoyable tractor ride with him showed he could drive anything, most of all our nation. Any day better than the ride @narendramodi took us on in 2014! Time to hand over the wheels to Rahul! pic.twitter.com/At99fWamzO — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 15, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi put his driving skills to test during his election campaign in Punjab by driving a tractor after a public meeting.

Gandhi was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Asha Kumari, and the Congress candidate in Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, while he drove the tractor around a farm in Ludhiana.

“Any day better than the ride Narendra Modi took us on in 2014! Time to hand over the wheels to Rahul,” Singh said in the caption of the video he posted on Twitter.