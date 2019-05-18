Play

An F-16 fighter jet crashed into a warehouse off March Air Reserve Base in Perris, California, USA, but the pilot managed to escape just in time.

According to the air base’s Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Holliday, the crash took place when the pilot was landing during a routine training mission. He added that reason behind the crash was a hydraulic failure in the plane. The pilot ejected before impact and did not suffer any major injuries, CNN reported.

Mike Johnson, the CEO of See Water, Inc, the company that owns the warehouse, reported that all employees at the location were safe. Videos on social media showed the moments before the plane crashed (above) and the employees surveying the wreckage of the plane following the crash.