Remember the group of fans from Indonesia who had shown their love for actor Shah Rukh Khan by recreating a song from his movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Well, they are back with another tribute and this time, with a different song from a different movie: Humko Humeinse Chura Lo from Mohabbatein. Just like they did with the title song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai earlier, the group of actors recreated the original song video shot-by-shot, paying great attention to detail.

In case you missed it, here’s their version of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track.