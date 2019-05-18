Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s Indonesian fans are back with another musical tribute, and it’s just as good
After a song from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, the group has now recreated ‘Humko Humeinse Chura Lo’ from ‘Mohabbatein’.
Remember the group of fans from Indonesia who had shown their love for actor Shah Rukh Khan by recreating a song from his movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?
Well, they are back with another tribute and this time, with a different song from a different movie: Humko Humeinse Chura Lo from Mohabbatein. Just like they did with the title song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai earlier, the group of actors recreated the original song video shot-by-shot, paying great attention to detail.
In case you missed it, here’s their version of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track.