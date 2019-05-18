Play

One of the internet’s most ubiquitous memes and a social media icon, Grumpy Cat, died at the age of seven on Tuesday from complications following a urinary tract infection.

The adorable feline, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, shot to fame when a photo of her as a kitten was posted on Reddit in September 2012. Tardar Sauce’s expressions made it the preferred reaction meme when something was extremely unimpressive or frustrating.

The meme. The legend.



RIP Grumpy Cat. Some of our favourites. 💗 pic.twitter.com/ENW7ywRKB0 — re:act (@_reactmarketing) May 17, 2019

Thanks to her fame, Tardar Sauce got to meet celebrities including Stan Lee and Jennifer Lopez and even starred in her own Christmas movie, called Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever. She also had her own YouTube channel on which fans could see her interact with her owners and receive pats and belly rubs.

In a statement posted on Twitter, her owners said, “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”