For their first and long-awaited duet, pop singers Ed Sheera and Justin Bieber came up with a video for their new single that looks rough around the edges – but apparently it’s all intentional.

The duo’s collaborative effort, I Don’t Care, took reached the top of the YouTube Trending chart in ten countries, including the US, UK and Australia. In the video that premiered on Friday, Bieber and Sheeran stood in front of a green screen in silly costumes as they were inserted (rather clumsily, and deliberately so) into surreal landscapes.

The fish-out-of-water concept fit perfectly with the lyrics of the song, which talked about social anxiety and feeling out of place in social situations.