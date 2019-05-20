They're having such a good time. #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/L8mXZzNGdy — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 19, 2019

American actor Alec Baldwin appeared on the 44th season finale of Saturday Night Live, which aired on May 18, playing United States President Donald Trump once again. Baldwin’s act drew some big laughs, becoming one of the highlights of the show that featured many noted celebrities.

The sketch featured Baldwin’s Trump singing a parody of Queen’s song Don’t Stop Me Now alongside Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett, who played Melania Trump and Mike Pence, respectively. A few other people involved with the Trump presidency, including Chris Redd as Kanye West, also joined in.

Veteran actor Robert De Niro, appeared in the role of Robert Mueller and said, “I have something very important to say to the American people.” Trump instantly interrupted him, saying, “No collusion, no obstruction, so, don’t stop me now,” before resuming the singing and the celebration.