America’s National Rifle Association has been controlling the gun lobby in the United States for a long time now. But what many of us might not know is that the NRA has a powerful influence on gun policies even outside the US.

On his show Patriot Act, Hasan Minhaj detailed exactly how the NRA has been exporting gun culture around the world using its ties with foreign gun companies.

Minhaj talked about countries like Australia and New Zealand, where the NRA tried and failed to have gun control laws rolled back. He also listed countries, including Brazil and Mexico, where the NRA has been more successful in pushing forward its agenda.

He also addressed the possibility of the ongoing investigation by the New York state’s Attorney General suggesting the NRA cannot call itself a non-profit, in which case it would be recognised for what it is – “a political organisation with global influence.”