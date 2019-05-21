Play

On Monday, the leader of the Brexit Party in Britain, Nigel Farage, was doused with a milkshake while campaigning for the European Parliament elections.

But this was not a one-off incident. Over the past few weeks, milkshakes seem to have become a tool of protest against right-wing political candidates. It all started when a video of Tommy Robinson, an independent candidate who is an anti-Muslim activist, being hit with a milkshake while he campaigned for elections went viral. Robinson had two milkshakes thrown at him over two consecutive days.

UK Independence Party candidate Carl Benjamin, who is currently being investigated for rape comments about MP Jess Phillips, had four milkshakes thrown at him over the past month.

The trend has become so prevalent that it has even been given a name – “milkshaking”. Farage, who is the latest to be targeted, was heard reprimanding his security team for not protecting him and said he would press charges against the attacker, identified as Paul Crowther.

According to The Washington Post, Crowther was heard saying, “It’s a right of protest against people like him. The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front,” after he was taken into custody by the police.