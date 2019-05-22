Timely rescue by a police constable of a man who slips and gets dragged by moving train. This happened in Hosapet, Ktaka. pic.twitter.com/g2Mk6YGAZw — Sreedevi Jayarajan (@Sreedevi_Jay) May 20, 2019

A police officer jumped into action to save a man’s life after he was almost dragged under a moving train while trying to board it. CCTV footage of the incident, which took place at the Hosapete Railway Station in Karnataka’s Ballari district, showed the man slipping and nearly falling into the gap between the platform and the train.

The policeman and a few other people who were present, rushed to help him. After a short struggle, they were able to pull him to safety. The officer was identified as S Kalanna of the Railway Protection Force. The passenger, Yamunappa, was attempting to board the train 57274 Tirupati-Hubli passenger train, The News Minute reported. He managed to escape without any serious injuries.

“The train was already moving when the person was attempting to board the train and slipped. He was saved in the nick of time. There have been multiple incidents where we have seen bodies getting cut into two parts in situations like this when someone falls between the train and the platform,” Bapuji, Hubbali Divisional Security Commissioner, said, according to The News Minute.