A drone flying over Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia spotted what seemed like several squares moving in formation. A closer look revealed that it was, in fact, a school of stingrays cruising through the waters off the beach.

The beautiful footage was captured by the Drone Shark App team, which monitors the seas near popular beaches for sharks and provides updates to surfers. The team posted the video on its Facebook page, explaining that these were the Cownose ray, a separate sub-species of which live in Australia.