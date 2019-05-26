Una modelo e ‘influencer’ polaca rompió con un martillo una estatua de 200 años de antigüedad en un parque de Varsovia, la capital de Polonia, y publicó el video de su acción en su cuenta de Instagram pic.twitter.com/DF2FnvXKBy — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) May 17, 2019

Polish Instagram influencer Julia Slonska has been slammed on social media for defacing a 200-year-old statue in Warsaw’s Swiss Valley Park.

Slonska’s six-second video was reportedly uploaded on one of her friends’ Instagram account in an attempt to get more followers, according to a report published by The Mirror. In the video, Slonska can be seen defacing the nose of the historic statue with a hammer. The report also stated that the incident made her lose out on a lucrative advertising deal with online Polish bank mBank.