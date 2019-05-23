Play

After composing songs that have won accolades all over the world, maestro AR Rahman has used his musical skills to pay a tribute to the river Ganga in his new song.

The song Ganga: the River of People, made for an advertisement for Apollo Tyres, takes on a patriotic tone to compare the spirit of India to the river – perennial and always on the move. The advertisement features cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and showcases visuals of the river, along with other stunning locations across the country.

AR Rahman posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “Humbled to be a part of this fitting tribute to the Ganga!”