In a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host drove around Las Vegas with his guest – the celebrated singer Celine Dion.

During their conversation, the two jammed to various songs made more dramatic than their original versions by Dion. Corden introduced Dion to the wildly popular song Baby Shark, and she even put her own twist to it.

Corden also made Dion give out a few of her shoes, from her ten-thousand-pairs-strong collection, to passers-by.

The episode ended dramatically with the two of them recreating the famous moment from the 1997 movie Titanic, singing Dion’s My Heart Will Go On. The Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas swayed in the background while the two sang their hearts out, with Dion throwing her necklace into the water as a symbolic gesture.