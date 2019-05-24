It is only natural that a student would want to jump in joy after successfully finishing college and receiving their degree. But a Texas college student’s attempt at an exultant back-flip did not go according to plan.

A video going viral on Twitter shows a student of the El Paso Community College walking up to collect his diploma and choosing that moment to do the flip – only to fall flat on the ground and not very gently either.

The crowd is heard gasping at the unfortunate yet unintentionally funny moment, but it’s not clear whether the graduate hurt himself.