Robots built like dogs are nothing new. But what many of them may not be able to do is behave like them.

A group of students from Stanford have come up with a four-legged robot that is both a robot pet and is also able to execute complex movements like trotting, jumping, and back-flips, and can even navigate complex terrain.

Developed by the Stanford Student Robotics Club’s Extreme Mobility team, the robot is named Doggo and can be built by anyone on a budget of $3,000. According to a press release from the university, the required components can be purchased online.

“We had seen these other quadruped robots used in research, but they weren’t something that you could bring into your own lab and use for your own projects,” Nathan Kau, leader of the Extreme Mobility team, said. “We wanted Stanford Doggo to be this open source robot that you could build yourself on a relatively small budget,” he added.