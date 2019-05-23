Comedy collective All India Bakchod announced on Wednesday that they will not be making any new videos for their YouTube channel and that it is “dead for the foreseeable future”.

The company’s operations ceased last year after CEO Tanmay Bhat stepped away for not acting on a sexual harassment complaint made against fellow comedian and collaborator, Utsav Chakraborty. Co-founder Gursimran Khamba was also sent on a temporary leave of absence after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

Before the allegations surfaced, the group frequently put out videos and comedy sketches on their YouTube channel. An interview with actor Rajkummar Rao posted in August 2018 could possibly be the last video released on the channel.

A trademark comedy sketches in which Game of Thrones’ Cersei Lannister attends a villains-only party and videos of stand-up comedy by Aishwarya Mohanraj and Prashasti Singh from the Amazon Prime show Comicstaan, were also among the last videos shared by the channel. The production of the third season On Air with AIB, a satirical comedy show by the group was also cancelled by Hotstar in light of the allegations.

AIB also provided an update on the progress of the ongoing investigations against Bhat and Khamba. According to the statement, Bhat’s suspension has been lifted but he will no longer be the CEO. It stated that Khamba has withdrawn from the investigation against him, citing issues with the procedure, and will not be returning to work with the company.

“If and when we decide to release new content on the channel (e.g. stand-up clips), you will be the first to know,” the statement read.