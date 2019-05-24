Celebrations by Bharatiya Janata Party workers began erupting across the country as soon as it became apparent that the party was headed for a clear victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Party workers gathered in large numbers at the headquarters in New Delhi, where they were joined by president Amit Shah for celebrations that included song, dance and fireworks.

The celebratory mood also prevailed in states like Gujarat and Haryana.

Celebrations at BJP HQ | 23 May 2019 - #VijayiBharat https://t.co/pq41LgHf9z — BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) May 23, 2019

Celebrations have started at BJP’s Gujarat Headquarters, Kamalam, in Gandhinagar as the party has an unassailable lead across 26 seats in Gujarat @TheQuint #loksabhaElections2019results pic.twitter.com/8SP5g7axEt — Rahul Raghavan Nair (@lateralparabola) May 23, 2019

In West Bengal, where the party has made impressive inroads party members celebrated on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. Videos and pictures on social media showed similar scenes at BJP offices in Bengaluru and Odisha.

Pictures of victory celebrations at BJP HQ. #VijayiBharat pic.twitter.com/7qfoTlYder — BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) May 23, 2019