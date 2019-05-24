Watch: How BJP workers and supporters celebrated as their party won the elections
Party workers in states like Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka gathered to ring in the victory with fireworks and singing and dancing.
Celebrations by Bharatiya Janata Party workers began erupting across the country as soon as it became apparent that the party was headed for a clear victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
Party workers gathered in large numbers at the headquarters in New Delhi, where they were joined by president Amit Shah for celebrations that included song, dance and fireworks.
The celebratory mood also prevailed in states like Gujarat and Haryana.
In West Bengal, where the party has made impressive inroads party members celebrated on Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. Videos and pictures on social media showed similar scenes at BJP offices in Bengaluru and Odisha.