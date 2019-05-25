Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi on his election victory.

"Narendra, my friend, congratulations! What an enormous victory!" pic.twitter.com/MzhQRb3q26 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 23, 2019

After tweeting his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office put out a video of him talking to Modi over the phone.

The “conversation” (of which we only hear one side), may well have been orchestrated only for the cameras. At one point in the 21-second video, Netanyahu says, “Thank you for your congratulations on my victory.”

The Israel prime minister even attempts cracking jokes during the conversation and tells Modi that, unlike the Indian prime minister, he needs a coalition. The two also make plans to hang out as soon as their governments are in place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has won over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections held during the months of April and May. In Israel, Netanyahu’s party Likud won 35 seats in the country’s 120-seat national legislature called Knesset, but he is hopeful of a coalition to retain power. Although the elections were held in April, talks are still underway to form a coalition.