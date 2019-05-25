Street artist Banksy stole the limelight at the 2019 Venice Biennale art exhibition even though he was never invited to the prestigious event.

The anonymous British graffiti artist released a video on his Instagram account in which a man, whose face remains obscure, appeared to be setting up a kiosk with a new painting titled Venice in Oil. The artwork, comprising several individual paintings, depicts small gondola boats surrounding a huge cruise ship, seemingly a criticism of the overtourism which is affecting the city.

“Despite being the largest and most prestigious art event in the world, for some reason I’ve never been invited,” the caption accompanying the video read.

The local police appeared to move him for setting up the installation without a permit in St Mark’s Square, a famous landmark in the city.

Needless to add, the entire episode was filmed and smartly edited for social media consumption.