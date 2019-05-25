This brave man Ketan Jorawadia saved peoples from #suratfireaccident. #bravery pic.twitter.com/3Fnnyr8fJQ — R I T E S H (@_r_i_t_e_s_h) May 25, 2019

As the death toll in the horrific fire at a commercial complex in Surat continued to rise, videos of a Good Samaritan risking his life to get students out of the burning building have earned him praise online.

The man was seen balancing precariously on a ledge of the three-storied building, helping several students who were attending summer coaching classes on the building’s rooftop to climb down safely. Some Twitter users identified the man as Ketan Jorawadia and showered him with praise for his bravery

True Hero.. who saved two children and tried saving others too.. brave heart Ketan Jorawadia..Respect pic.twitter.com/fEMb2E0Der — KirtiGaibhiye (@K_for_Kirti) May 25, 2019

Ketan Jorawadia climbed up to 2nd floor & saved life of 2 students yesterday in Takshshila complex #SuratFireTragedy

Putting his own life at risk in sure death zone & going all out to save lives of fellow citizen is an extraordinary bravery

Salute & Respect Ketan🙏 pic.twitter.com/9t6vTaGFTn — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 25, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to children who lost their lives in the tragic incident in Surat yesterday. Very proud of Ketan Jorawadia, who showed exemplary courage and saved atleast 2 children from falling in the fire. pic.twitter.com/dNW1qjb75o — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 25, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes ketan Jorawadia save the life of several students from falling off the complex in fire without bothering his life #SuratFireTragedy pic.twitter.com/LvV1mZ8AC9 — Gurdil Sekhon (@GurdilSekhon3) May 25, 2019

The Indian Express reported that a 22-year-old man named Ketan Chodvudiya, also climbed on the building and helped rescue the students in a similar fashion. However, it is not clear if he is the same man as the video.

The death toll in the incident rose to 20 on Saturday, with many children losing their lives when they jumped out of windows, while some died after smoke inhalation. One person was arrested and an FIR was registered against three people in connection with the fire.