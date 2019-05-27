Watch: Earthquake of magnitude 8.0 causes building to collapse in Peru
Several people were injured, and residents left their homes after the powerful earthquake.
An earthquake of magnitude 8.0 struck Peru’s northern Amazon on Sunday, killing one person, and forcing residents to flee from their homes.
The earthquake hit the sparsely-populated region of Loreto, with the towns of Yurimaguas and Tarapoto being the worst-affected. Reuters reported that the impact of the quake – the biggest to hit the country since 2007 – was felt even in neighbouring Ecuador and Colombia. Videos posted on social media showed panicked residents on the streets, and rubble from collapsed buildings.
According to officials, one person died in the region of Cajamarca after a boulder struck his house. At least 11 people were injured and several buildings, including schools, houses and hospitals were damaged.