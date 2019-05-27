Play

Indian-American stand-up comic Aziz Ansari performed recently in India as part of his Road to Nowhere tour. American comedian Hannibal Buress was the opening act for Ansari.

Buress is a Chicago-based comedian who currently features on The Eric Andre Show. He has also been a writer for Saturday Night Live in the past.

Buress’s performance in India earned him mixed reviews, with some people appreciating his jokes while others termed them “dated”.

Had a bellyful of laughs and some nice thoughtful moments at the @azizansari show in Delhi tonight. Loved the macaroni cheese story about the desi child actor. @hannibalburess was great too. “Did you ever think you were depressed and all you needed was a haircut?” — Saptarshi Ray (@Saptarshi_Ray) May 26, 2019

Amazing set by @hannibalburess at the Cuckoo club . A complete I don’t give a fuck standup routine .

Thanks @sharinbhatti pic.twitter.com/zPHlOnMLnO — Manan modi (@mananonline) May 25, 2019