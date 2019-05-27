Watch comedian Hannibal Buress, the warm-up act for Aziz Ansari's India tour
Buress is a Chicago-based comedian who currently features on The Eric Andre Show.
Indian-American stand-up comic Aziz Ansari performed recently in India as part of his Road to Nowhere tour. American comedian Hannibal Buress was the opening act for Ansari.
Buress’s performance in India earned him mixed reviews, with some people appreciating his jokes while others termed them “dated”.