Watch: These are some of the JCB excavation videos that Indians are currently obsessed with
#JCBKiKhudayi is the latest trend on Twitter, perhaps sparked by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone’s Instagram post.
Another addition to the list of strange Twitter trends is #JCBKiKhudayi. Ever since Bollywood actor Sunny Leone posted a picture of herself mounted on a JCB excavator, many Indians have been spending an insanely large part of their time looking at videos of JCB machinery involved in excavation.
JCB is a British construction equipment manufacturing company that is perhaps the most popular brand in its field in India. Following Leone’s Instagram post, random JCB excavation videos have started gaining popularity, with a few of them actually raking up millions of views on Twitter. One of the videos (above) that features a JCB machine excavating the ground for two minutes straight has garnered over four million views.
Another video, titled JCB fails, has picked up a little over a million views. This video is around a year old.
The JCB brand made use of the opportunity and released an eight-second video thanking “customers and fans for their enthusiasm and support”.
This peculiar trend has also sparked a range of reactions and memes on social media.
JCB is also known in India for starting the JCB Prize for Literature.