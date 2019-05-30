Play

A video of an 11-month-old boy’s reaction to a violin recital is further proof of the impact music can have on people of all ages.

Thomas’ mother posted a video in which he heard Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love being played on the violin for the very first time. He got up, hugged the violinist around her legs, and plopped himself down at her feet for the rest of the performance.

The video has gone viral, with many people being touched by the little boy’s response.

Babies are believed to respond to music not just immediately after birth but also before being born, as foetuses in the womb, where their hearing begins as early as at 18 weeks.