The United States observed Memorial Day on May 27 in honour of the slain members of the country’s armed forces. However, a video made in the spirit of the solemn occasion brought embarrassment to the organisers of a baseball match of Fresno Grizzlies when it featured a photograph of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an “enemy of freedom”.

The video featured former US President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural speech as the voice-over with video snippets and images praising the country and highlighting the contribution of armed forces’ members to it. A section of the video that highlights “enemies of freedom” displayed Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s photograph sandwiched between those of North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

The video generated a massive uproar, with Ocasio-Cortez saying that such hateful messages “inspire death threats”.

What people don’t (maybe do) realize is when orgs air these hateful messages, my life changes bc of the flood of death threats they inspire.



I‘ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me. https://t.co/hiYbPghad7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 28, 2019

Fresno Grizzlies later issued an “unconditional apology” to Ocasio-Cortez.