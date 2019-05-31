Play

Shaming people for their physical qualities like weight and skin tone has unfortunately become an acceptable part of our social media-enabled culture. It doesn’t help that the films and advertisements we see set unrealistic beauty standards, especially for women.

But Vidya Balan is making it clear that she has had enough. The actor addressed the issue of body-shaming in a video and called out people who participated in it, changing the lyrics of famous Bollywood songs to phrases that are often used to mock and shame people.

The video is part of an initiative associated with her radio show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan on 92.7 BIG FM. Balan has talked about her struggle of having to deal with criticism about her body and accepting herself many times in the past.