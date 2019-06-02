Play

For animals that are not at the top of the food chain, living in the wild involves taking on dangerous situations, as seen in this video of a hippopotamus fighting a pack of lions.

A park ranger at the Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa captured footage of the hippo trying to get a drink of water. According to the Daily Mail, it was already injured from a previous altercation with another hippopotamus,

The hippo had to engage in a standoff with two lions who were sitting near the watering hole. The carnivores were soon joined by three more lionesses and four cubs.

After a tense fight which included the lions taking several swipes at the hippo, the latter emerged the winner and managed to get its drink of water. “Lions hunting a hippo is not a normal occurrence,” Daniel Bailey, the park ranger, said. “In this instance, you could definitely say the lions bit off more than they could chew.”