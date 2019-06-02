The Food and Drug Administration ordered a probe after a video of a street vendor using water from a toilet went viral.

In the footage, the hawker was seen using the obviously non-potable water to prepare the chutney he was serving along with the idly. The Twitter user who shared the video alleged that it was taken at the Borivali Railway Station in Mumbai.

However, Sailesh Yadav of the FDA told ANI that the video had to be probed further to determine the time and place of the incident. “The video has come to our knowledge. We will conduct an enquiry against him as well as others who use such methods to do business. Such water is not healthy consumption. People may get affected,” Yadav said. The FDA also issued a public warning against the use of such water for fear of contamination.